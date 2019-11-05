× Tracking much colder air coming our way

We’ve been tracking rain all night but only a couple hundredths of an inch has actually accumulated anywhere in Indiana. The rain is mainly just light and not causing too many issues but drive carefully, as always, on wet pavement. Futureview shows that the rain will be out of here early this morning. Clouds will continue to exit and leave us sunny by lunchtime. Temperatures will be much cooler today! Highs will mainly just be in the upper 40s for Tuesday. That’s a large drop from yesterday which was right on the average when we hit 58°. Jackets needed start to finish today and that’s ahead of the real cold coming later this week. We’ll really get a pump of cold air Thursday and beyond. If you have any patio furniture you’ve still got to put away or any other winter chores I highly recommend doing them today or tomorrow because it will be much less pleasant after that. Thursday will be colder with a small wintry mix of some rain and a few snowflakes. At this point there aren’t any signals making me think we’ll have to shovel. Another chance for a bit of snow comes on Sunday. The Weather Authority will be watching this very closely.