Styron claims narrow victory over incumbent Zionsville mayor
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. – With only 88 votes separating the two candidates, Emily Styron is declaring the victory in the Zionsville mayoral election.
With all precincts reporting, Emily Styron (D) narrowly won over incumbent mayor Tim Haak (R) Tuesday.
The unofficial votes put Styron at 50.55 percent at 4,035 votes, while Haak took 49.45 percent at 3947 votes.
In a statement, Styron thanked Haak for his positive campaign.
“Over the past six months this campaign has centered around exchanging ideas and opportunities for the Town of Zionsville with as many residents and business owners we could reach over the past six months. And tonight those conversations translated into votes. I am humbled and grateful for the confidence voters have placed in me and am excited to step forward and serve as our Mayor. I want to thank Mayor Haak for his positive campaign.”