Republican Dan Ridenour wins bid for Muncie mayor

MUNCIE, Ind. — Republican Dan Ridenour easily won the battle to serve as Muncie’s next mayor.

With all precincts reporting, Ridenour had 61.47% of the vote. Democratic opponent Terry Whitt Bailey captured 36.81% of the vote and Libertarian Steve Smith drew 1.72%.

Ridenour will replace Mayor Dennis Tyler, who decided not to seek re-election.