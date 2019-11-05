Win a luxury trip to see the Colts take on the Saints in New Orleans
Antenna users: TV rescan required

Pringles offers ‘complete’ Thanksgiving dinner via new flavors

Posted 6:05 pm, November 5, 2019, by

Image via Kellogg's/Pringles on Twitter

Call it Thanksgiving dinner, Pringles style.

Pringles is releasing a turkey-flavored version of its popular chip.

It’ll be part of the “Friendsgiving Turducken Kit” that will also include duck- and chicken-flavored chips. The idea is to stack them together for a “turducken” flavor.

That’s not all, though. You’ll also find flavors for cranberry sauce, stuffing and pumpkin pie to give you the complete Thanksgiving meal experience.

They’ll go on sale Thursday, Nov. 7, at Kellogg’s store website.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.