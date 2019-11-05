Police searching for endangered, missing Carmel man

Win a luxury trip to see the Colts take on the Saints in New Orleans
Posted 12:55 pm, November 5, 2019, by

Tyler Lott

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are investigating a report of a missing/endangered person.

According to police, Tyler Lott, 30, was last seen in the area of Carmel Drive and Range Line Road in Carmel on November 5 around 9:26 a.m.

Police believe he is driving a silver 2006 Mercedes Benz ML350 with Indiana registration: 106RHQ.

The Carmel Police Department said if you see Mr. Lott or his vehicle, contact local law enforcement immediately.

Police said please use extreme caution, and do not approach him or make contact with him, as he may be armed.

Anyone with information about Mr. Lott’s location should contact the Carmel Police Department at (317)571-2580.

