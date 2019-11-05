Pacers lose to Hornets in OT 122-120

Find election results here
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 05: Malcolm Brogdon #7 of the Indiana Pacers tries to get past Terry Rozier #3 of the Charlotte Hornets during their game at Spectrum Center on November 05, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Devonte Graham scored a career-high 35 points, Bismack Biyombo provided a huge spark off the bench late and the Charlotte Hornets battled back from a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Indiana Pacers 122-120 in overtime Tuesday night.

Graham sank 2 of 3 free-throw attempts with 1.7 seconds left in overtime after drawing a foul on JaKarr Sampson, helping the Hornets win their third straight game.

Terry Rozier added 22 points and Miles Bridges had 18 for the Hornets (4-3).

Graham, Biyombo and Rozier combined to score 40 of the team’s last 42 points.

T.J. Warren scored 33 points on 15-of-18 shooting and Malcolm Brogdon added 31 points for the Pacers (3-4), who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

The Hornets trailed 92-78 to start the fourth quarter when coach James Borrego made an unexpected move by turning to Biyombo, who hadn’t played at all in the first three quarters.

The reserve center provided an instant spark, scoring down low to start the fourth quarter before coming up with a block against T.J. McConnell, leading to a three-point play by Rozier on a fast break. Biyombo also stole the ball at midcourt and went in for a one-handed dunk. He added several putbacks along the way, giving the Hornets a presence they badly needed on the glass.

Biyombo finished with 15 points, six rebounds and two blocks in 17 minutes.

TIP INS

Pacers: Jeremy Lamb had 18 points in his return to Charlotte. … Goga Bitadze and TJ Leaf both fouled out. … Myles Turner (sprained ankle) and Domantas Sabonis (strained calf) continued to be held out while rehabbing injuries.

Hornets: Rookie P.J. Washington showed more impressive poise while scoring 16 points, including a driving left-handed dunk over Sampson that brought the crowd to its feet.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Host the Wizards on Wednesday night, Indiana’s third game in four nights.

Hornets: Kemba Walker makes his return to Charlotte as a member of the Celtics on Thursday night. Walker is the Hornets’ all-time leading scorer.

