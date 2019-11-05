Muncie teen recovers at hospital after attack at school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie teenager is recovering in the hospital after being beaten during school.

Brandon Qualls says he received a phone call from Muncie Central High School on Monday morning telling him his son had been hurt.

“It’s terrible. It’s just awful,” said Qualls.

Jayden told his father he was punched in the face over and over.

"Jayden didn’t know it, (the) kid comes up behind him, pushes him down, gets on his back and has his way with him," said Qualls.

According to school officials, the altercation happened in a locker room and it involved two students. Only one of the two students was hurt, and school resource officers were notified immediately.

“You would think the school would be a safe place,” said Qualls.

Jayden’s left eye is swollen shut and his cheekbone is broken. The 15-year-old was first taken to Ball Memorial Hospital, but he was later transported to Riley Children’s Hospital. The biggest concern are the injuries to Jayden’s eye.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen. I hope he doesn’t lose his sight,” said Qualls.

Qualls doesn’t know what the incident was about, and he doesn’t care. He feels no situation at school should’ve escalated to this level.

“He’s taking it like a champ though. He’s doing good, but it’s just complete crap, honestly. They should be supervised more,” said Qualls.

Qualls wants the student who did this to his son to be held accountable.

“I don’t think he should be allowed back at that school. He should be punished, severely punished,” said Qualls.

CBS4 reached out to Muncie Community Schools. A spokesperson released a statement saying in part, "The safety of our students is our top priority. The student involved in the incident will face disciplinary action in accordance with Muncie Community School’s policy."