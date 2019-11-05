Michael Jordan opens clinic for patients with little or no health insurance

Six-time NBA champion and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan unveiled the first of two medical clinics he has funded in the North Carolina city.

The facility will offer care to Charlotte residents, including underinsured and uninsured patients.

At the opening Thursday of the Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic, Jordan gave an emotional speech.

“As you can see, it’s a very emotional thing for me to be able to give back to a community that’s supported me over the years,” he said with tears on his cheeks.

In 2017, Jordan committed $7 million to Novant Health to open two clinics in Charlotte. The donation came with a pledge to provide resources to communities with little or no health care.

The clinic will offer typical primary and preventative care, but will also provide patients with behavioral health and social support services.

The 6,800-square-foot facility is equipped with 12 exam rooms, an X-ray room and a physical therapy space. In addition, a full-time social worker is on staff to provide social support services to patients.

“This clinic will not only provide access to medical care for those who need it most, but it will connect them to resources to ensure their health extends beyond the doctor’s office,” said Carl Armato, CEO and president of Novant Health.

Clinic fills a critical need

The clinic has been strategically placed in a neighborhood that is shown to have a high need for quality medical care.

“I believe that your ZIP code or neighborhood should not determine the quality of your health care — or whether or not you can even get care at all,” said Jordan in a statement.

To serve the community’s needs, the clinic was constructed with significant input from community members. Through forums, meetings, and recruitment in the area, people in the neighborhood were given opportunities to weigh in on what they needed and wanted most from the clinic.

Note: An earlier version of this piece said Jordan is funding the clinics in his hometown. They’re actually in Charlotte.