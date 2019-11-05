Find 2019 election results here
Find election results here
Win a luxury trip to see the Colts take on the Saints in New Orleans
Antenna users: TV rescan required

Live updates from Tuesday’s election

Posted 7:57 pm, November 5, 2019, by
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.