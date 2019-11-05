With the polls closed and Election Day drawing to an end, we’re keeping an eye on the results of key elections across central Indiana. We’ll have live updates in the video player above.
Live updates from Tuesday’s election
-
Find results for the 2019 municipal election here
-
Election 2019: What you need to know for Election Day
-
Facebook’s CEO preparing to testify on Capitol Hill
-
Candidates race to the finish line as record-setting mayoral race draws to close
-
Study suggests weather can have impact on elections
-
-
Twitter bans all political advertisements
-
Republican Tyler Moore wins race to succeed Goodnight as Kokomo mayor
-
Here’s your guide to early voting guide in Indiana
-
UPDATE: Indiana BMV’s technical failure resolved on Election Day
-
How Indiana is working to improve election security
-
-
IN Focus: One-on-one with Mayor Joe Hogsett
-
Zionsville schools propose 2 referendums to help accommodate growth
-
IN Focus: Panelists discuss impeachment, the week’s top stories