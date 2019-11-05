Find election results here
Lawrence Township voters pass $191 million school referendum

File photo of Lawrence Central High School

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Ind. — Voters approved a $191 million referendum for Lawrence Township Schools.

The measure passed with about 68% of the vote. Ten buildings will see renovations under the referendum, including both Lawrence Central and Lawrence North high schools. Renovations include HVAC replacements and security enhancements.

Superintendent Shawn A. Smith issued a statement:

“This is a huge win for public education. We have strong schools and a strong community. Many thanks to our constituents who voted to approve this measure, supporting current and future generations of Lawrence Township students.”

