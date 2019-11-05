× How to get to the polls for free on Election Day 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If you need help getting to the polls this Election Day, Lyft is offering free rides!

Any voter who uses the code INDYELECTION19 will receive two free rides up to $10 each to get to and from the polls.

The company says they know transportation issues can be an obstacle to voting, so that’s the reason for the promotion.

Also, the IndyGo Red Line is free, and they are encouraging Marion County residents to vote. Plan the route to your polling location by using this map on their website.

While you’re en route to the polls, make sure you check out our complete voter guide with background information on all the big races and issues.