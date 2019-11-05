× Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 29 – How Purdue is Addressing the Opioid Epidemic

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — As many counties in Indiana continues to fight an ongoing battle with opioid and substance abuse, the need for additional resources to help those who need help, is great.

That’s where Dr. Nicole Adams comes in. Adams is a clinical assistant professor in the School of Nursing at Purdue University in West Lafayette. She is also a member of the Tippecanoe County Opioid Task Force. After spending more than a decade as a bedside RN, Adams saw firsthand the effects that opioid and substance abuse has had on individuals and families.

Adams help create and coordinate a video series for local law enforcement, judges, as well as other agencies and families to use as an additional resource to help look for signs of abuse or withdrawal, in addition to listing ways to provide medical assistance, and where there might be even more additional resources within the county. Those videos can be found here.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, CBS4’s Adam Bartels talks with Dr. Adams about the video series, the importance of additional resources, and more!

