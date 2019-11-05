× Deer crashes into Noblesville school prompting lockdown

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A deer that crashed through a window into a suburban Indianapolis school sent students into lockdown mode during its surprise invasion.

Hinkle Creek Elementary School Principal Jack Lawrence says the deer smashed through a window Monday afternoon and entered the Noblesville school’s main hallway.

The Indianapolis Star reports that the school immediately called for a lockdown to ensure that students and staff remained inside classrooms while the deer was roaming inside.

Lawrence told parents in an email that the deer eventually pushed its way out of the school’s main entrance and ran through a parking lot into nearby woods.

Dear Hinkle Creek Parents: I want to inform you about an incident today at Hinkle Creek. At 1 PM, this afternoon, a deer came from the back woods on the north side of the building. He shattered and jumped through a window in our main hallway and eventually pushed his way out the main entrance. We immediately called for a lock-down to make sure students and staff members remained in their classrooms. Nobody was injured and we resumed normal school operations within a few minutes. The deer ran through the front parking lot and into the woods on the south side. The police were called to make sure the area was secure. We later made an announcement to inform the students and staff.

He said no one was injured, and normal school operations resumed within minutes of the deer’s departure from the school in the city about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.

___

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com