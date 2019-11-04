Win a luxury trip to see the Colts take on the Saints in New Orleans
West Lafayette man arrested after police chase ends with crash in Clinton County

Posted 6:21 pm, November 4, 2019, by , Updated at 06:30PM, November 4, 2019

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — Clinton County police arrested a West Lafayette man in the early morning hours of Monday, November 4 after a high-speed chase ended in a crash.

Police said around 12:34 a.m., Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies tried to stop an eastbound vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on State Road 26, near County Road 850 West.

According to police, the vehicle failed to stop and continued speeding in excess of 100 mph on State Road 26 headed eastbound.

The driver lost control of the vehicle as he approached Sedalia and went off-road, rolling at least once, police said.

Floyd Treece, 39, of West Lafayette was taken by EMS to a hospital in Lafayette after crawling out from under the crashed vehicle, where he was released a short time later.

According to police, a substance that preemptively tested positive for methamphetamine, syringes and paraphernalia were found inside the vehicle during a search.

Treece faces preliminary charges including possession of methamphetamine and operating while intoxicated. He also has outstanding warrants for probation violation, possession of meth and burglary.

Police said formal charges are pending from the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office.

