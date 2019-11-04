Train hits trailer after semi truck gets stuck on railroad tracks near Fortville

FORTVILLE, Ind. – A semi truck and train collided early Monday morning near Fortville.

According to the Fortville Police Department, the truck was heading southbound on North 400 West near State Road 67 when it became stuck on the railroad tracks.

The driver got out of his truck and tried to warn a train heading eastbound to slow down. While he was trying to get that train to stop, a second train heading the other direction struck his trailer. The eastbound train stopped before making contact.

No one was hurt in the incident. State Road 67 was open, but traffic was slow due to the crash. Roads going over the train tracks were closed.

Officials with CSX were inspecting the rails and investigating.