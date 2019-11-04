Tracking minor rain concerns with cooler Election Day ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

High temperatures should be pretty close to the average to start off the work week. Highs will climb into the mid 50s.

We're sitting behind a warm front today, so that southerly breeze will support us getting close to normal with our highs but a cold front is lurking just to our west. That front will slide through central Indiana Monday night, bringing with it a few light showers and then opening up the gates for colder air to drop into our state. Expect it to feel colder Tuesday morning and afternoon.

Overall, the day looks all right weather-wise. Just the slightest chance for a sprinkle will keep some clouds in the picture. We'll have some breezy moments with gusts up to 20 mph and sustained winds around 15 mph.

Just a jacket is all you need today. You could bring your umbrella if you'd like, but with rain chances so low and any totals being minimal, I really can't say it's worth carrying an umbrella around all day. No gloves needed if you're just hopping in the car; temps aren't bad this morning in comparison to the last few mornings.

A few showers will pop through Monday night as a cold front pushes through. We'll also watch the wind change direction to the northwest to pump in that much cooler air for Tuesday morning and afternoon. We'll have much more of a wind chill factor on the backside of that system.

Rainfall totals for the next 24 hours are minimal. Columbus and immediately surrounding areas should see the most and that's only looking like a tenth of an inch of rain. Areas north toward Kokomo will hardly see any rain at all.

Tuesday will be cooler with highs only in the upper 40s! That is nearly ten degrees below the average and that northwesterly breeze will make it feel even cooler.

It'll be chilly for Election Day, so a coat is needed as you head out the door. The good news is that both Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry; something we can very much appreciate in this wet year of 2019. Thursday is our next chance for a wintry mix but looking like minimal impact at this point. Cold on Friday with highs way below average. Chilly start to the weekend and then some light snow possible on Sunday. We'll be watching the snow systems very closely.