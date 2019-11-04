Win a luxury trip to see the Colts take on the Saints in New Orleans
Antenna users: TV rescan required

Terrifying home invasion of prominent Henry County family shocks investigators

Posted 11:25 pm, November 4, 2019, by
Data pix.

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. -- A home invasion, straight out of a movie, unfolds in the southwest part of Henry County. It's leaving investigators aggressively searching for answers.

The crime happened before 3 a.m. Monday morning. A man came through the front door of a home on US 40 between the Henry County line and the small town of Straughn.

“[He] was as confronted by the home owner. Subject was armed. [He] bound the home owner and his wife," Henry County Sheriff's Detective Sgt. Mark Reece said, “I've been in law enforcement here for 24 years, and I have never seen anything like this."

The suspect tied up the husband and wife with zip tie hand cuffs and duct tape. The victims told deputies, the man was very efficient and never nervous. He then forced them to open a safe where he took guns and cash, but not all of it. He then left west bound on US 40.

Deputies are not releasing the victim's names, and will only say they are a prominent Henry County family.

“I would be very shocked if this was the first time he’s ever done it," Sgt. Reece said, while adding that most homeowners in his county are armed, and willing to shoot if necessary.

The homeowners don't believe they have met this man. He was wearing a mask, but is a white man that is possibly in his 40's.

The sheriff's department urges anyone who has seen anything suspicious to contact their office.

They also are asking anyone going door-to-door for sales or fund raising to hold off for a few weeks, as homeowners may be less than cordial with the area on high alert.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.