Several state parks to close for upcoming controlled deer hunts
Some Indiana State Park properties will close in the coming weeks for controlled deer hunts.
According to the Department of Natural Resources, each hunt will last two days. The first is set for Monday, Nov. 18, and Tuesday, Nov. 19. The second is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 2, and Tuesday, Dec. 3. The designated state parks will close to the general public on the evening before each hunt.
Here are the parks involved in the hunts:
- Cave River Valley Natural Area
- Chain O’Lakes
- Charlestown
- Clifty Falls
- Fort Harrison
- Harmonie
- Indiana Dunes
- McCormick’s Creek
- Ouabache
- Pokagon
- Prophetstown
- Shakamak
- Spring Mill
- Summit Lake
- Tippecanoe River
- Trine State Recreation Area
- Whitewater Memorial
The parks will reopen the morning after each two-day hunt. State parks that are not involved in the hunts will operate under normal hours.
Only individuals selected from the draw can participate in the hunts. Those selections have already been made.