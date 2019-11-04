Pregnant Florida mom opens fire with AR-15 during home invasion, kills burglar

Win a luxury trip to see the Colts take on the Saints in New Orleans
LITHIA, Fla. — When armed robbers attacked Jeremy King in his own home, his pregnant wife opened fire with an AR-15.

At about 9 p.m. on Wednesday, King was home with his wife, who is 8 months pregnant, and his daughter, according to Bay News 9.

“They came in heavily hooded and masked,” he said of the two robbers who barged into his home with guns. “As soon as they had got the back door opened, they had a pistol on me and was grabbing my 11-year-old daughter.”

They told him, “Give me everything you got,” and he says he told them, “I have nothing for you,” according to Bay News 9.

A man struck him with a gun. Another kicked him in the head.

His wife looked around the corner and saw the robbers beating her husband.

One fired a shot toward her. She grabbed her AR-15 and shot back.

“When he came toward the back door in her line of sight, she clipped him,” King told the station. “He made it from my back door to roughly 200 feet out in the front ditch before the AR did its thing.”

King made it out with a fractured eye socket and sinus cavity, as well as a concussion. He also received 20 stitches and three staples.

One of the suspects was found dead in a ditch nearby. Deputies are still trying to track down the second suspect.

