Parke County crash involving Amish buggy kills 2 people

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. – Two members of an Amish family died after a weekend crash involving a van and a buggy in Parke County.

According to the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at 9:44 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 36 near the Raccoon Lake Bridge.

A 2019 Ford van driven by 66-year-old Steven Miller Ealy of Danville hit the horse-drawn buggy from behind as it was heading westbound.

Four members of an Amish family were inside the buggy; two of them died. The remaining family members were flown to hospitals in Indianapolis, police said. There conditions are unknown.

Ealy was not injured. Police said neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected factors in the crash. A veterinarian arrived at the scene to provide care for the horse that was pulling the buggy, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.