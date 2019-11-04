Win a luxury trip to see the Colts take on the Saints in New Orleans
New technology expected to make voting lines shorter in Marion County

Posted 4:11 pm, November 4, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– If you are heading to the polls in Marion County, you will see new technology that is meant to speed up the voting process.

You can also cast your ballot at any of the nearly 300 locations across the county. These new measures are designed to make the voting process faster and easier.

“So a voter can vote at any location whether it’s the location that they are used to, a location that’s close to work, close to their children’s school,” said Marion County Clerk Deputy Director Russell Hollis.

He said allowing people to vote in any location in the county took a while for both political parties to approve.

“The big concern was just doing it in a way to where we have the proper equipment that will allow voters to vote in this new process,” said Hollis.

Hollis said they have that equipment now.

“We have electronic poll books that process it significantly faster than the paper poll books, so that does help prevent having long lines,” said Hollis.

He said they update instantaneously to avoid anyone trying to vote twice. People we talked to prefer this new system.

“People just kind of guided me and walked me through it and electronically it just seemed a little easier,” said early Marion County voter Jessica Parrotte.

“I like the electronic,” added another early voter, Kelly Hughes.

Both said they hope everyone comes out to vote Tuesday if they haven’t already.

“You have to vote or you can’t complain,” said Parrotte.

If you would like to find your nearest polling location, click here. Polls are open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

