National FFA Convention attendee had mumps, Indiana health officials say

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– An exhibitor at the 2019 National FFA Convention and Expo last week tested positive for the mumps, according to the Indiana State Health Department and Marion County Public Health Department.

Health officials say the risk of transmission to others is low and convention events were able to go on without interruption.

The worker in question exhibited in the FFA Blue Room in the convention center on Oct. 30 and the morning of Oct. 31. The FFA says it is taking appropriate steps to protect the well-being of participants “out of an abundance of caution.”

Health officials said Friday the worker was no longer present at the convention.

Mumps symptoms include swollen glands, fever, headache, muscle aches and loss of appetite. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says most people with mumps recover within two weeks. Symptoms usually appear 16-18 days after infection but may be mild or not apparent.

The CDC recommends protection against mumps by getting a combination vaccine that protects against three diseases: measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR).

