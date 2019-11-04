Man sentenced by Clinton County judge to 64 years for child molestation

Win a luxury trip to see the Colts take on the Saints in New Orleans
Posted 4:09 pm, November 4, 2019

Corey Rhoton

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Clinton County judge sentenced a Kokomo man to 60 years in prison for child molestation Monday.

Corey Rhoton was charged in November of 2017 after being accused of forcing children to perform sex acts on him at a home in Frankfort.

As previously reported, court documents showed Rhoton allegedly blindfolded and tricked two young children into playing “sex games.”

Rhoton was found guilty of ten counts of child molesting in August of 2019.

On Monday, he was sentenced to a total of 64 years, with 60 years spent in the Department of Correction and another four years on probation.

