ISP: Salem man arrested in Lawrence County on meth charges

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — A Salem, Indiana man is behind bars after being arrested by state police in Lawrence County on a stolen firearm and drug charges.

Indiana State Police (ISP) said the ISP Bloomington A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) and ISP DES had received multiple tips from concerned citizens about drug activity in the Fort Ritner and Tennelton areas.

An ISP trooper was patrolling the area on October 31 and saw a white 2013 Ford Focus that a license plate search came back with an “inactive” BMV status.

According to ISP, the trooper pulled over the car near Leesville Road and observed indicators of criminal activity.

Additional officers arrived with a K9 unit that alerted police to illegal controlled substances existing in the car.

Michael Jason Chastain, 41, was arrested after a search of his car yielded around 14 grams of methamphetamine, paraphernalia and a handgun later found to have been stolen out of Shelby County.

Police said Chastain was taken to the Lawrence County Jail and faces felony charges including dealing and possessing methamphetamine and possession of a stolen firearm.

Police are encouraging the public to report any information on the trafficking of illegal drugs in this area by contacting the ISP Bloomington Post at 812-332-4411.