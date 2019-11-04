× Indiana BMV announces Monday night service interruption

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) announced all branches were unable to process transactions on Monday night due to a technical failure from its credential vendor, IDEMIA.

The BMV said there are fail-safes in place to ensure voters can cast a ballot if they were unable to get an ID.

“The voter would vote provisional. The voter would then have 10 days to return and bring an ID to the county election board to ensure their vote was counted,” said a BMV spokesperson.

BMV said the outage affected all branches, myBMV, and BMV Connect kiosks.

According to a release, staff will remain until 8 p.m. Monday to assist customers by taking information and providing “Comeback Passes” for Tuesday, November 5.

“We understand the BMV plays a critical role leading up to Election Day helping Hoosiers get necessary identification to vote. We will work with our vendor until this issue is resolved,” stated BMV Commissioner Peter Lacy. “We will work diligently with IDEMIA to ensure this issue does not occur in the future.”

According to BMV, branches will be open Tuesday, November 5, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For updates, check IN.gov/BMV and across social media platforms.