Win a luxury trip to see the Colts take on the Saints in New Orleans
Antenna users: TV rescan required

Indiana BMV announces Monday night service interruption

Posted 7:40 pm, November 4, 2019, by , Updated at 08:18PM, November 4, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) announced all branches were unable to process transactions on Monday night due to a technical failure from its credential vendor, IDEMIA.

The BMV said there are fail-safes in place to ensure voters can cast a ballot if they were unable to get an ID.

“The voter would vote provisional. The voter would then have 10 days to return and bring an ID to the county election board to ensure their vote was counted,” said a BMV spokesperson.

BMV said the outage affected all branches, myBMV, and BMV Connect kiosks.

According to a release, staff will remain until 8 p.m. Monday to assist customers by taking information and providing “Comeback Passes” for Tuesday, November 5.

“We understand the BMV plays a critical role leading up to Election Day helping Hoosiers get necessary identification to vote. We will work with our vendor until this issue is resolved,” stated BMV Commissioner Peter Lacy. “We will work diligently with IDEMIA to ensure this issue does not occur in the future.”

According to BMV, branches will be open Tuesday, November 5, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For updates, check IN.gov/BMV and across social media platforms.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.