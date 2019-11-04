IMS, IndyCar series sold to Penske

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hulman & Company—the group that runs the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the NTT IndyCar Series—will announce the sale of the company and some subsidiaries to Penske Corporation.

IMS and IndyCar said an announcement is forthcoming Monday at 11 a.m. with Hulman & Company Chairman Tony George, Hulman & Company CEO Mark Miles and Penske Corporation’s Roger Penske.

The Board of Directors for Hulman & Company said the sale involves the company and certain subsidiaries, including the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the NTT IndyCar Series and IMS Productions, to Penske Entertainment Corp., a subsidiary of Penske Corporation.

Terre Haute businessman Tony Hulman bought IMS in 1945, and the Speedway remained in his family for decades. In addition to the Indianapolis 500, the track has hosted NASCAR, MotoGP, Formula 1 and Red Bull Air Race events.

This is the second major move by Hulman & Company this year. In May, the company sold its iconic, homegrown Indiana brand Clabber Girl to B&G Foods. At the time, officials said the sale would allow them to focus on racing and entertainment.