Help us support Toys for Tots this holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The holiday season is upon us, and CBS4 has once again teamed up with the Marines to collect toys and gifts for local children in need.

Our annual Toys for Tots campaign kicks off Monday, Nov. 11, and we’re asking for your help filling donation bins across central Indiana.

New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at more than 30 Indiana Members Credit Union (IMCU), Planet Fitness and Andy Mohr Automotive locations. If you prefer, you can also make a cash donation online.

We will also be collecting toys and cash donations with the help of the Marines at Vet Fest on Nov. 11 and outside of Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 1 before the Indianapolis Colts take on the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m.

In addition, Titan Lights will donate $1 for every person who attends the Christmas Nights of Lights holiday light display at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

The toys will go to more than 40,000 underprivileged Hoosier children in 11 counties. As in previous years, the greatest need is for infants and teenagers.

In 2018, Toys for Tots distributed 45,652 toys to 43,052 children in central Indiana.

Below is the full list of IMCU, Planet Fitness and Andy Mohr drop-off locations.

Avon Branch

10438 East US Highway 36

Avon, IN 46123

317-554-5801

Avon Nissan

8867 East US Highway 36

Avon, IN 46123

317-279-3300

1707 Melody Lane

Greenfield, IN 46140

317-467-8200

