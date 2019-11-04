Win a luxury trip to see the Colts take on the Saints in New Orleans
Antenna users: TV rescan required

Help us support Toys for Tots this holiday season

Posted 3:52 pm, November 4, 2019, by , Updated at 03:54PM, November 4, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The holiday season is upon us, and CBS4 has once again teamed up with the Marines to collect toys and gifts for local children in need.

Our annual Toys for Tots campaign kicks off Monday, Nov. 11, and we’re asking for your help filling donation bins across central Indiana.

New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at more than 30 Indiana Members Credit Union (IMCU), Planet Fitness and Andy Mohr Automotive locations. If you prefer, you can also make a cash donation online.

We will also be collecting toys and cash donations with the help of the Marines at Vet Fest on Nov. 11 and outside of Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 1 before the Indianapolis Colts take on the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m.

In addition, Titan Lights will donate $1 for every person who attends the Christmas Nights of Lights holiday light display at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

The toys will go to more than 40,000 underprivileged Hoosier children in 11 counties. As in previous years, the greatest need is for infants and teenagers.

In 2018, Toys for Tots distributed 45,652 toys to 43,052 children in central Indiana.

Below is the full list of IMCU, Planet Fitness and Andy Mohr drop-off locations.

 

 

 

Avon Branch
10438 East US Highway 36
Avon, IN 46123
317-554-5801

Brownsburg Branch
1553 North Green St.
Brownsburg, IN 46112
317-554-3215

Castleton Branch
7470 East 82nd St.
Indianapolis, IN 46256
317-554-3057

College Park Branch
8910 Wesleyan Road
Indianapolis, IN 46268
317-554-3014

Downtown Branch
136 North Delaware St.
Indianapolis, IN 46204
317-554-2982

Eastside Branch
95 South Mitthoeffer Road
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-610-5501

Greenwood Branch
1115 North Madison Ave.
Greenwood, IN 46142
317-532-1701

Marion Branch
1619 East 38th St.
Marion, IN 46953
765-674-3348

Noblesville Branch
9710 Butterfly Drive
Noblesville, IN 46060
317-610-5708

Southside Branch
5047 Madison Ave.
Indianapolis, IN 46227
317-554-8174

 

 

 

 

Avon Nissan
8867 East US Highway 36
Avon, IN 46123
317-279-3300

Buick GMC
9295 East 131st St.
Fishers, IN 46038
317-632-6300

Chevrolet
2712 East Main St.
Plainfield, IN 46168
317-839-6551

Ford
2713 East Main St.
Plainfield, IN 46168
317-839-6541

Honda
1441 Liberty Drive
Bloomington, IN 47403
812-336-6865

Hyundai
1527 South Liberty Drive
Bloomington, IN 47403
812-336-6865

Nissan
4302 Lafayette Road
Indianapolis, IN 46254
317-298-2000

Speedway Chevy
5252 West 38th St.
Indianapolis, IN 46254
317-297-4040

Kia
8789 East US Highway 36
Avon, IN 46123
317-563-5100

Volkswagen
8791 East US Highway 36
Avon, IN 46123
317-279-4788

Toyota
8941 East US Highway 36
Avon, IN 46123
317-713-8181

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1707 Melody Lane
Greenfield, IN 46140
317-467-8200

5239 East Thompson Road
Indianapolis, IN 46237
317-780-0100

10429 East Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-890-9800

3479 Kentucky Ave.
Indianapolis, IN 46221
317-248-0338

8707 Hardegan St.
Indianapolis, IN 46227
317-893-2775

5206 West 38th St.
Indianapolis, IN 46254
929-365-0326

2302 West 86th St.
Indianapolis, IN 46260
317-903-4969

5302 North Keystone Ave.
Indianapolis, IN 46220
317-903-4969

7451 North Shadeland Ave.
Indianapolis, IN 46250
765-810-6930

7425 West 10th St.
Indianapolis, IN 46214
929-365-0326

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.