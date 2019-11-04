Win a luxury trip to see the Colts take on the Saints in New Orleans
Antenna users: TV rescan required

Giuliani associate begins talks with impeachment investigators

Posted 9:48 pm, November 4, 2019, by

An associate of Rudy Giuliani — Lev Parnas — has initiated talks with impeachment investigators through his attorney.

The attorney, Joseph Bondy, told the team from CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that he had sent a letter to congressional investigators saying Parnas will comply with a congressional subpoena for his documents and testimony.

However, Bondy said he would not use the word “cooperate.”

Bondy also accused President Donald Trump of falsely denying he had a relationship with Parnas.

Reuters first reported that Parnas was in talks with impeachment investigators.

Parnas and three other Giuliani associates were indicted on charges of allegedly funneling foreign money into US elections. All have pleaded not guilty.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.