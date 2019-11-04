× Fishers man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crash in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A man has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Noblesville, according to the Noblesville Police Department.

Just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday, responders were called to the intersection of 181st Street and Mallery Road in regards to a vehicle that had crashed.

Based on statements from witnesses and evidence gathered at the scene, authorities say they believe a car driven by a 27-year-old Fishers man was headed southbound on Mallery Road when the driver failed to stop at the intersection of 181st Street, traveled off the roadway and into a wooded area just south of 181st Street. There were no other passengers in the vehicle.

The man was rushed to River Health in Noblesville with life-threatening injuries and later flown to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.