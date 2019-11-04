Win a luxury trip to see the Colts take on the Saints in New Orleans
Antenna users: TV rescan required

Driver arrested for OWI after car crashes into Columbus garage

Posted 12:14 pm, November 4, 2019, by

COLUMBUS, Ind.– Police arrested a driver for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OWI) after a car crashed through a garage.

The incident happened Sunday night just after 9 p.m. in the 10000 block of E 50 N, about 6.5 miles east of Columbus.

The driver, 35-year-old Tyler Burton of Columbus, was driving eastbound when his vehicle left the road. It hit a utility pole and a parked vehicle before crashing into the side of an attached garage.

Photo Gallery

Burton was transported to the hospital to be checked out before being taken to the Bartholomew County Jail for OWI.

No injuries were reported.

“This is another example of why we continue to emphasize and why we cannot emphasize more clearly: if you drink, don’t drive,” said Bartholomew County Sheriff Matthew A. Myers. “Those involved are extremely lucky that no one was seriously injured in this accident.”

Google Map for coordinates 39.209906 by -85.813684.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.