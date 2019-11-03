× Water main break on East 34th under the CSX railroad crossing near Arlington Avenue to affect traffic this week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A water main break under the railroad tracks at East 34th Street between North Lesley Avenue and Arlington Avenue will have an impact on traffic for the first couple of days this week.

DPW was notified by CSX Railroad of the issue and that CSX was in contact with Citizens Energy Group on a resolution, but the indication is that the repairs will last a couple of days and will impact traffic in the area as well.

DPW was unclear what those delays would be.