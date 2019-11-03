Win a luxury trip to see the Colts take on the Saints in New Orleans
Antenna users: TV rescan required

Water main break on East 34th under the CSX railroad crossing near Arlington Avenue to affect traffic this week

Posted 11:48 am, November 3, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A water main break under the railroad tracks at East 34th Street between North Lesley Avenue and Arlington Avenue will have an impact on traffic for the first couple of days this week.

DPW was notified by CSX Railroad of the issue and that CSX was in contact with Citizens Energy Group on a resolution, but the indication is that the repairs will last a couple of days and will impact traffic in the area as well.

DPW was unclear what those delays would be.

East 34th St water main problem under railroad tracks

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.