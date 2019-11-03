Antenna users: TV rescan required

2 shot after off-duty officer shoots robbery suspect on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two people were shot outside a strip mall on the northwest side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed it’s investigating a shooting that occurred on the 3800 block of Georgetown Road.

Police say a gunman was attempting to rob someone outside the El Parrall Night Club at approximately 2:00 a.m. Sunday.

During the robbery attempt one man was shot at the south end of the strip mall’s parking lot.

An off-duty police officer happened to be nearby when he heard gun shots.

The off-duty officer drove to the south side of the parking lot in his police car and saw the gunman.

Police say the off-duty officer identified himself as police but the gunman ran away.

After a pursuit towards the north end of the parking lot, investigators say the off-duty officer shot the robbery suspect.

Both victims were transported to nearby hospitals by ambulance in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

