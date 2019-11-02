‘Thrill-seeker’ arrested after clocked driving 142 MPH on Interstate early Saturday morning

Antenna users: TV rescan required

HAMMOND, Ind. — Saturday morning at about 3:00 a.m., an Indiana State Trooper observed a white 2011 Audi traveling at an extremely high rate of speed on I-80/94 eastbound at the 1 mile-marker.

The vehicle passed the ISP Trooper who used his radar to clock the Audi traveling at 142 m.p.h. with the speed on the interstate posted at 55 m.p.h. After a short pursuit, the trooper pulled the vehicle over at the 5-mile marker.

In speaking with the driver, the ISP Trooper asked him the reason for the high-speed driving to which the driver, identified as Lance A. Muckey, 35, from Portage, IN, replied that he was a “thrill-seeker”.

Further investigation revealed the presence of alcoholic beverages on the driver’s breath. A certified chemical test for intoxication showed the driver’s blood alcohol content at .16% which is twice the legal limit in Indiana (.08%).

Muckey has been incarcerated at the Lake County Jail

