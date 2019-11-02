Antenna users: TV rescan required

Investigation underway as IMPD officers find two people dead

Posted 2:48 pm, November 2, 2019, by , Updated at 03:11PM, November 2, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS –Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating two deaths on Indy’s west side.

The IMPD said the call came in around 1:30 Saturday afternoon in the 1000 block of North Waldermere Avenue. Officers at the scene found two people dead at the scene.

The circumstances around their deaths are unknown as of the time of this report. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional details as they become available.

Google Map for coordinates 39.753464 by -86.258723.

