Grants available for organizations helping homeless veterans

Posted 1:20 pm, November 2, 2019

Homeless camp in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Organizations around the state can apply for a grant to support homeless veterans.

The Indiana Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) announced they would award up to $900,000 through a grant program. The grant money is eligible to organizations who help veterans by:

  • Working to eliminate homelessness
  • Preventing near-term homelessness
  • Providing safe and secure living conditions for homeless veterans
  • Providing assistance for veterans moving from public housing programs toward homeownership or long-term rental status
  • Providing assistance in finding available state and federal resources
  • Providing on-the-job training and job search assistance
  • Providing therapeutic services.

“We are thrilled about the prospect of working with great organizations across the state that every day seek to end veteran homelessness,” said Dennis Wimer, IDVA director. “The GVS program will improve the lives of veterans by providing organizations across Indiana needed funding.”

Organizations that want to apply for the grant assistance can visit the IDVA website for details and guidelines. Applications are due on December 20 by 4 p.m. and the money will be awarded by early 2020.

