Fire on Indy’s east side leaves two men in critical condition

Posted 10:36 pm, November 2, 2019

A fire on Indy's east side leaves two men in critical condition.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two people have been critically injured in a fire on Indy’s east side.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the fire occurred shortly before 9 p.m. at an apartment complex located in the 9800 block of E. 25th Street, not far from the intersection of E. 25th Street and Mitthoeffer Road.

Authorities say multiple 911 calls prompted firefighters to the scene where a single story apartment complex was reportedly under heavy fire when fire crews arrived.

Upon arrival, firefighters found two adult men outside the apartment complex in critical condition, according to Battalion Chief Rita Reith of the Indianapolis Fire Department. The men were transported to Eskenazi Hospital.

The fire was put out in roughly 30 minutes, Reith said, but it is not clear at this time what started the fire.

“We really don’t know what was actually happening inside… before the fire broke out,” said Reith.

A female occupant of the apartment complex was also injured trying to break a window to get into the two injured men’s apartment, Reith said, but her injury was just a minor cut to the hand.

There are around eight apartment units in the complex, but Reith stated all the occupants have a place to go for the night.

Fire investigators were at the scene and are beginning their investigation to try and determine a cause to the fire.

