We’ll have a few sprinkles and/or flurries across central Indiana this weekend

We had our first snow of the season on Halloween and more is on the way. Dry weekends have been rare this year and we’ll have a chance for rain and/or snow showers for the first weekend of November. A warm front will bring a few sprinkles and/or flurries Saturday afternoon. Ahead of the front it will be a chilly weekend. Highs will be in the 40s and low temperatures will be below freezing. Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour Sunday morning as the nation shifts to Standard Time. Once the front moves through we’ll see a warm up next week with high temperatures moving back into the 50s.

Temps will be in the 30s for the game in West Lafayette.

We’ll have dry weather for the game in Bloomington.

Highs will be near 50 on Sunday.