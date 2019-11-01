Antenna users: TV rescan required

We’ll have a few sprinkles and/or flurries across central Indiana this weekend

Posted 4:25 pm, November 1, 2019, by , Updated at 04:26PM, November 1, 2019

We had our first snow of the season on Halloween and more is on the way. Dry weekends have been rare this year and we’ll have a chance for rain and/or snow showers for the first weekend of November. A warm front will bring a few sprinkles and/or flurries Saturday afternoon. Ahead of the front it will be a chilly weekend. Highs will be in the 40s  and low temperatures will be below freezing. Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour Sunday morning as the nation shifts to Standard Time. Once the front moves through we’ll see a warm up next week with high temperatures moving back into the 50s.

Dry weekends have been rare this year.

Lows will be below freezing this weekend.

Temps will be in the 30s for the game in West Lafayette.

We’ll have dry weather for the game in Bloomington.

Turn your clocks back one hour Sunday morning.

Highs will be near 50 on Sunday.

