USPS is asking Hoosiers to keep paths clear of snow and ice

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The United States Postal Service (USPS) is reminding the public to keep mailbox areas clear of snow and ice during the fall and winter seasons.

According to USPS, employees throughout the Greater Indiana District experience an increase in accidents related to winter weather conditions.

USPS said drivers and pedestrians are at risk when the walking and driving conditions are icy, and needs the public’s help when it comes to keeping your letter carriers safe from slips, trips or falls.

“Our letter carriers are the best in the business,” said Greater Indiana District Manager Todd Hawkins. “While they are accustomed to winter weather, they still need the cooperation of homeowners to help them reduce the risk of accidents.”

USPS officials emphasized that residents should keep a clear path to the mailbox.

This includes steps, porches and walkways approaching from the street.

Mounds of snow and patches of ice in front of mailboxes is hazardous to mail carriers, USPS added. The area near the mailbox should be cleared in a half-moon shape to give the carrier full visibility.

Residents who have roadside mailboxes also must keep the approach to, and exit from, the mailbox clear of snow or any other obstacles, like trash cans and other vehicles.

The Post Office stressed the importance of the carrier needing to get in, and then out, without leaving the vehicle or backing up.

USPS customers with questions or comments about their mail service can call toll-free 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) or send an e-mail to Customer Service by going to the Postal Service website http://www.usps.com and contacting Customer Service.”

