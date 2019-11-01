Police continue to search for killer who stabbed a blind man to death on Indy’s northeast side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Police continue to search for a killer who stabbed a blind man to death on Indy's northeast side.

Scott Reese was stabbed to death during a fight at his apartment complex Tuesday night.

Friends say the victim spent his whole life overcoming challenges.

During the final game of the Colts 2016 season, Reese saw the action like he never had before. Reese, who was legally blind due to a rare eye condition known as optic nerve hypoplasia, watched that game wearing a special visor.

“Without these there’s no way I’d be able to see that,” said Reese in January 2017. “It’s not the first time I’ve been to a Colts game, but it’s the first time I’ve been able to see what’s going on.”

“He could see about this far in front of him, but his heart was bigger than the whole room,” said friend Anthony Foley.

Anthony says he met Reese at work and gave his friend a ride every day from his apartment complex on Allisonville Road.

“He couldn’t drive so he struggled to get to and from work. It made sense I would be there for him,” said Foley.

On Tuesday night police were called after someone repeatedly stabbed Reese in the neck and head, and the 42-year-old bled to death on his upstairs neighbors doorstep.

“While I was on the line with dispatch they were telling me to put a towel around his throat,” said neighbor Jory Rogers. “He was going in and out. He kept saying he was going to die. He was saying goodbye.”

“His whole life has been a struggle, but he always saw the rainbow in the struggle and that’s what I liked the most about him,” said Foley.

While the motive for the brutal murder remains a mystery, Foley hopes whoever killed his friend is quickly caught.

“I know people don’t want to get involved, but on this one you should. Anyone that knows anything should get involved. This man was blind and a kind-hearted person,” said Foley. “Let’s give this man peace.”

Because no arrests have been made in the case, anyone with information on a suspect is still asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.