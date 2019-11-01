× Johnson County police arrest Illinois woman for auto theft

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — An Illinois woman remains in the Johnson County Jail after police arrested her Thursday for auto theft and drug possession.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 6600 block of East 650 South in Edinburgh around 3:44 p.m. on Thursday, October 31 to report of a vehicle theft.

The stolen vehicle was described as a red 2003 Ford F250 crew cab with a short bed and camper shell, police said.

At the time of the reported vehicle theft, the Sheriff’s Office was already in the area searching for a female suspected to have fled earlier in the day from the Hilltop Motel while a drug-related warrant was being served on another individual.

Police found the stolen Ford F250 at the intersection of State Road 44 and Sugar Creek Road, and attempted to pull it over.

The Ford F250 sped away in the wrong direction and passed three vehicles, before swerving and stopping in a ditch.

Police said a female driver came out of the Ford and approached an officer’s car.

Michelle T. Wess, 34, of Quincy, Illinois, was arrested for auto theft, resisting law enforcement, possession of an injection device, and possession of marijuana under 30 grams.

According to police, Wess also has a warrant out of Marion County for auto theft and drug possession.

The case is currently being reviewed by the Johnson County Prosecutors Office.