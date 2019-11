× Hour-long police chase ends on east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A driver is in custody after an hour-long pursuit through the south and east sides of Indianapolis.

The pursuit started around 4:30 a.m. It was terminated and police took the driver into custody around 5:30 a.m. at N Audubon Rd and E 35th St.

Police say the vehicle was stolen.

We will update this story when more information is available.