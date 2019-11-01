Halloween candy buyback programs in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s the day after Halloween, so that means you probably have a lot of candy in your house.
If you don’t want your children to have a yearlong sugar buzz, you can take the candy to a local “buyback” program.
Several dentist offices around central Indiana will buy candy to give to troops serving overseas.
- Dr. Gregg Horstmeyer Gentle Family Dentistry in Anderson will pay $1 for every pound of candy (limit five pounds per family. They’ll buy back the candy November 4 through November 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dr. Stacy Johnson Family Dentistry in Greenwood will pay $2 per pound and give participants a goody bag. You can bring the candy in during regular business hours until November 6.
- Stutler Dental in Brownsburg will pay $1 per pound. You can bring your candy to their office on Saturday, November 2 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. You can also enter for a chance to win a Nintendo Switch or Amazon gift card.
- Renew Dental Arts in Indianapolis will pay $1 per pound of candy with a maximum of five pounds.
- Resmer Orthodontics in Noblesville is paying $2 per pound (limit five pounds) on Friday, November 1 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Also, if you mention what school you attend when bring in your candy, Resmer Orthodontics will donate the same amount to your school.
- Tillery Family Dental in Indianapolis will buy back your candy for $1 per pound (limit five pounds) on Friday, November 1 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Below is a list of other organizations accepting Halloween candy donations.
- Donate the candy to Soldiers’ Angels Treats for Troops Halloween candy collection drive. Find a drop-off location near you here.
- Operation Gratitude sends the candy to deployed troops and first responders.
- You can mail candy donations to Operation Shoebox. More info here.
- Many local chapters of Ronald McDonald House Charities welcome candy donations to provide treats to families staying at the Ronald McDonald House. Contact your local chapter for more info.