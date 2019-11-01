Halloween candy buyback programs in central Indiana

Antenna users: TV rescan required

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s the day after Halloween, so that means you probably have a lot of candy in your house.

If you don’t want your children to have a yearlong sugar buzz, you can take the candy to a local “buyback” program.

Several dentist offices around central Indiana will buy candy to give to troops serving overseas.

  • Dr. Gregg Horstmeyer Gentle Family Dentistry in Anderson will pay $1 for every pound of candy (limit five pounds per family. They’ll buy back the candy November 4 through November 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Dr. Stacy Johnson Family Dentistry in Greenwood will pay $2 per pound and give participants a goody bag. You can bring the candy in during regular business hours until November 6.
  • Stutler Dental in Brownsburg will pay $1 per pound. You can bring your candy to their office on Saturday, November 2 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. You can also enter for a chance to win a Nintendo Switch or Amazon gift card.
  • Renew Dental Arts in Indianapolis will pay $1 per pound of candy with a maximum of five pounds.
  • Resmer Orthodontics in Noblesville is paying $2 per pound (limit five pounds) on Friday, November 1 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Also, if you mention what school you attend when bring in your candy, Resmer Orthodontics will donate the same amount to your school.
  • Tillery Family Dental in Indianapolis will buy back your candy for $1 per pound (limit five pounds) on Friday, November 1 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Below is a list of other organizations accepting Halloween candy donations.

