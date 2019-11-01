× Family, friends grieve death of 17-year-old killed Monday at northeast side apartment complex, no arrests made yet

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -Metro police are still looking for the person who shot and killed a teenager on Indy’s northeast side Monday near 42nd and Post Road. Friday night, friends and family gathered together in Lionel Carnell Jr.’s memory and shared stories of easier days.

They also urged parents to know what their kids are up to, and the details of what they are experiencing in their lives.

“There’s just too many kids out here killing each other,” Liberty Carnell, Lionel’s cousin, said. “It don’t make any sense at all.” This week has been a nightmare for Carnell.

“It was like more than losing a family member or a friend, it was kind of like losing a part of yourself,” Carnell said.

Someone shot and killed her 17-year-old cousin on Monday night in an apartment complex on Stouffer Court located on the city’s northeast side. Family members said Carnell got in an argument at school, and they believe it led to his death.

“Parents and family need to be more involved in that kid’s life to see what’s going on, talk to them, because you never know what they’re going through,” Carnell urged.

Carnell just saw Lionel Sunday at church. So did Pastor Kevin Long. Friday, they met again at the candlelight vigil held for the teen.

“As a pastor, having to preach these eulogies, it’s not something that should take place,” Long said. “Young people should be planning for proms and graduations and basketball games and that stuff, not having prayer vigils.” The vigil made it clear Lionel’s death is devastating people who loved him, leaving them pleading for peace.

“We have to do something to get the message across that this has to stop,” Pastor Long said.