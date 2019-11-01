Coldest air in seven months pours into Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We may have wind chills in the teens this morning but it is still technically Fall! We've still got 50 days left until winter... I won't even tell you how many days until Spring. Winter coat and gloves needed today. This is the coldest air we have had in seven full months! April 1 was the last time we got comparably cold. The weather system that brought snow to the Midwest this week slid into the eastern states overnight, bringing them strong storms with damaging winds. That system has now exited CONUS and is pushing back into the ocean. The next active weather system is over Iowa right now and will bring us a mixed wet weather chance Saturday. Saturday morning will be cold as temperatures again drop below freezing for a few hours. Expect to pop back up above freezing between 9-10am. Wind chills will stay in the 20s a little bit longer... either way, coats still needed! Early in the day we could see a few flurries and then by midday we'll have a few isolated light, cold rain sprinkles. This system will again feature a bit of a mix but nothing like the mess we witnessed on Thursday. Rain totals will be absolutely minimal, only amounting to a couple hundredths of an inch and any snowflakes will measure up to even less. Cold again Sunday morning as our clocks "Fall back". Remember to change the batteries in your smoke detectors and weather radios also. Monday looks like the nicest day of the next week and then it's a quick return to cold, late-fall weather.