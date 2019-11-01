× Accidental morning commute crash kills Franklin man on moped

FRANKLIN, Ind. — A Franklin man was killed in a traffic accident while commuting to work on his moped Friday morning.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), police were sent to the 5700 block of South US 31 in Franklin around 6:00 a.m. on the report of an automobile accident involving a moped.

JCSO said Amity Fire Department and Seals Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.

A Martinsville man was driving a blue 2010 Ford Focus southbound on US 31, just north of 5700 South US 31.

The man told police that he was in the right lane following another vehicle, then the vehicle in front of him switched to the left lane.

According to police, it is not known why the driver of this vehicle made the lane change.

After the vehicle made the lane change, the man driving the Ford Focus told police he did not see a moped and struck it.

Matthew Aaron Frye, 50, of Franklin, Indiana was driving the moped when it was struck by the Ford Focus.

Police said it appeared that Frye was 2′ to 3′ from the fog line of the right lane of US 31.

Frye was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators determined that Frye was on his way to work, just south of the accident site.

After an investigation, police said that this was an unfortunate accident in which both speed and alcohol have been ruled out as causes.