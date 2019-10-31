× Wet, cold, windy Halloween

Tracking widespread rain this morning all across Central Indiana. Visibility is low and pavement is wet so expect a slower than normal commute. The rain will continue all through the morning rush hour. The highest rainfall totals over the last 24 hours have been in the Rushville and Columbus areas. More rounds of rain over the course of today will kick up those totals higher areawide. The wind will be a huge factor today with winds climbing the levels sustained 30+mph and gusts as high as 45-50mph. Hold on to your hats!

We already have a wind chill factor and that will drop more and more as the day goes on. Look at this! We are already at our warmest right now in the morning. Normally we will climb and warm through 3pm but by 3pm today our temperatures will be back into the 30s. Wind chills this evening and overnight will plummet to the 20s. This is just a flat out unpleasant Trick or Treat forecast for Central Indiana. Overall windy, cold, and wet. We could see a few flurries this afternoon and evening but we aren’t expecting any accumulations so no shoveling will be needed (yay!). Tonight’s low will drop all the way to the 20s. Some spots will dip lower which will be a hard freeze. Clouds will clear out overnight so between that and the westerly breeze you can expect it to feel COLD by Friday morning. Friday’s high will only be 45° with cold continuing through the weekend. Remember to “Fall back” Saturday night before you go to bed! Some more pleasant weather will welcome us back to everything on Monday.