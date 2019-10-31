× ‘Teen mom’ star Amber Portwood takes plea deal, gets probation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– “Teen Mom” star Amber Portwood pleaded guilty to domestic battery as part of a plea agreement Thursday.

Under the terms of the agreement, Portwood must participate in parenting classes as well as undergo mental health and substance abuse evaluations. A no-contact order is also in place.

If she successfully completes the terms of the agreement, her conviction will be entered as an intimidation charge and she will serve 2.5 years of probation. If she violates her probation, she’ll serve five years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

She initially faced charges of domestic violence in the presence of a child, criminal recklessness and domestic battery.

Back in July, court documents show Portwood struck her boyfriend in the neck with her shoe while he held their 1-year-old son. She also threatened him with a machete. The toddler was unharmed.

At one point, she took a handful of pills and threatened to kill herself, the man told police. She later regurgitated the pills.

She was upset that he’d “dropped the ball” on plans to see fireworks that night because the roads were blocked. He told police Portwood had struck him several times in the past, and had threatened him “countless” other times with physical violence.

Portwood was previously charged with domestic violence in 2010 after footage from her MTV show prompted an investigation into abuse against her boyfriend. In that case, she reportedly served 17 months in prison.