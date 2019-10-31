Antenna users: TV rescan required

Much colder air to start November

Posted 10:54 pm, October 31, 2019, by

A shock to the system is in store to begin November across central Indiana. A cold front brought heavy rain, gusty winds and even flurries to Indiana on Thursday. Low temperatures Friday morning are expected to fall into the 20s, producing a hard freeze across the area. Sunshine will return for Friday and it will be much cooler. Highs will be in the 40s with low temperatures below freezing this weekend. Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour Sunday morning as the nation shifts to Standard Time.

Thursday was a wet day.

A Wind Advisory continues for southeastern Indiana.

A Freeze Warning continue for southeastern Indiana.

Lows will be in the 20s overnight.

Patchy fog is possible for the morning rush hour.

Highs will be in the 40s Friday.

We’ll have a chance for rain Saturday.

We go back to Standard Time Sunday morning.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.