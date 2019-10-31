× Much colder air to start November

A shock to the system is in store to begin November across central Indiana. A cold front brought heavy rain, gusty winds and even flurries to Indiana on Thursday. Low temperatures Friday morning are expected to fall into the 20s, producing a hard freeze across the area. Sunshine will return for Friday and it will be much cooler. Highs will be in the 40s with low temperatures below freezing this weekend. Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour Sunday morning as the nation shifts to Standard Time.

Thursday was a wet day.

A Wind Advisory continues for southeastern Indiana.

A Freeze Warning continue for southeastern Indiana.

Lows will be in the 20s overnight.

Patchy fog is possible for the morning rush hour.

Highs will be in the 40s Friday.

We’ll have a chance for rain Saturday.

We go back to Standard Time Sunday morning.