Journey’s 2020 North American tour includes June stop in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Classic ‘80s band Journey will make a stop in Noblesville during its extensive North American tour next year.

The lineup includes Neal Schon (founding member and lead guitarist), Ross Valory (co-founding member and bassist), longtime members Jonathan Cain (keyboardist) & Steve Smith (drummer) and Arnel Pineda (lead singer). The band will tour with The Pretenders and make stops in more than 60 cities. The tour starts on May 15.

Journey will perform at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on June 27, 2020. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 8, at 10 a.m. via Live Nation.

Journey is known for hits like “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Lights,” “Faithfully,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Open Arms,” “Wheel In The Sky” and “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart).”

The Pretenders’ hits include “I’ll Stand By You,” “Back On The Chain Gang,” “Brass In Pocket,” “Don’t Get Me Wrong,” “2000 Miles,” “My City Was Gone,” “Middle of the Road” and many more.