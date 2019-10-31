Check Halloween trick-or-treat hours here
Antenna users: TV rescan required

Indianapolis man sentenced for role in 2018 double murder at east side bar

Posted 4:13 pm, October 31, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Indianapolis man learned his sentence Thursday after being convicted for his role in a deadly 2018 shooting.

The Marion County Prosecutor announced that Jerrick Whitley was sentenced to 119 years for the 2018 double murder at Sawmill Saloon.

In October, Whitley was convicted of murder, aggravated battery and unlawful possession of a firearm related to the shooting. The shooting happened in January 2018 after a fight spilled out of the bar into the parking lot.

Five people were shot in the dispute, including a security guard. Two people, Deron Gray and James Ratcliffe, were killed in the shooting.

“The consequences of gun violence are tragic, and they should not be accepted as normal. We see the loss and trauma every day in working with victims and their families,” Prosecutor Ryan Mears stated. “The significant sentence ordered today not only brings justice to the families of Deron Gray and James Ratcliffe but assures the public that a violent individual, who was known to illegally use and carry firearms, will spend the rest of his life in prison.”

The sentence will be served consecutively to a combined 35-year sentence that Whitley is already serving for two unrelated cases.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.